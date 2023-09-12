Modern English drops new single “Long In The Tooth”

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Modern English is back with new music. The British pop band, best known for their ’80s hit “I Melt With You,” just released the new single “Long In the Tooth,” from their upcoming album, 1 2 3 4.

In a post on Instagram, the band describes the track as a “guitar driven, post-punk ripper that will take you back to an earlier era of the band while giving you a glimpse of things to come.”

“Modern English and its journey, both musical and personal, has spread over 40+ years, and ‘Long in the Tooth’ is a song about this part of that journey,” singer Robbie Grey shares. “As we have reached out into the world and all its changes over all those years, it’s a meditation of getting older in a world that still spins in a chaotic and always interesting way.”

So far the band has not revealed when 1 2 3 4 is being released.

Modern English is currently on a North American tour, which hits Hamden, Connecticut, on Friday, September 15. A complete list of dates can be found at modernenglish.me.

