“Modern Family” To Come To An End

After one more season, Modern Family will end.

The series will enter its 11th season next year. The show has won 5 Emmys for Best Comedy during the run.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson who plays Mitch on the show tweeted, “Will be hard to say goodbye. Love my family.”

Nolan Gould plays Luke Dunphy. He tweeted, “Thank you for joining us on this incredible journey as we head into our final season.”

Do you have a favorite character on Modern Family?