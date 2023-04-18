‘Mojo’ shares its picks for the 50 Greatest Led Zeppelin songs

Atlantic Records

Musical taste is certainly subjective, so a list picking the “best of” anything is certainly ripe for debate, and that will likely be the case with Mojo’s recent list of the 50 Greatest Led Zeppelin songs.

The list was compiled by the magazine’s “world-class team of writers,” noting it’s what they consider “the definitive list of” the best Zeppelin tracks.

Now if you assumed “Stairway to Heaven” landed at number one, you’d be wrong. Instead, the magazine picks the 1975 Physical Graffiti track “Kashmir” for the top spot, saying it “was dense with everything at which Zeppelin excelled: ancient blues, psychedelic dreaming and signature brawn, charged with new, exotic risk.”

Coming in at two is 1971’s “When The Levee Breaks,” followed by 1969’s “Whole Lotta Love” at three, 1971’s “Stairway” at four and 1971’s “Black Dog” at five.

Rounding out the top 10 are: “Since I’ve Been Loving You” at six, “Dazed and Confused” at seven, “Achilles Last Stand” at eight, “Ramble On” at nine and “Rock and Roll” at 10.

The complete list of the top 50 greatest Led Zeppelin songs can be found at Mojo4music.com.

