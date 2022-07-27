Molly Burnett Joins Law & Order: SVU

Season 24 of Law and order: SVU will have a familiar face.

Molly Burnett, who you may know from Chicago P.D. and FBI: Most Wanted, is joining the cast as Detective Grace Muncy.

Just because she’s the new detective on the show, don’t think that means someone is getting the boot.

There’s been no other info in regards to her character. The 24th season begins on September 22.

Can you resist a Law and Order marathon? Which season of Law and Order: SVU is your favorite?