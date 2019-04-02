Mom pulls gun on man preventing daughter’s kidnapping

A mother prevented a man from attempting to kidnap her daughter by pulling a gun on him at a West Virginia mall, according to police.

Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan, 54, was arraigned Monday evening in Cabell County Magistrate Court on a felony charge of attempted abduction.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman was shopping with her 5-year-old daughter at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville when the suspect grabbed the girl by the hair and tried to pull her away.

Police say the mother pulled out a gun and told the man to let go of the child.

The man released the child and was later detained by mall security and Barboursville police near a food court.

Zayan was jailed on $200,000 cash bond.

Jail records didn’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Suspects in foiled spring break gas station robbery, jailed Sen. Marco Rubio says Joe Biden claims are a political hit Nipsey Hussle murder suspect identified, 19 people injured at vigil REPORT: Veteran hangs himself inside West Palm Beach VA Kraft Attorneys in Court Asking for Judge to Toss Video Evidence This Could Happen To You: College Student Mistakes her Killer’s Car for an Uber
Comments