Moms Share What They Really Want for Mother’s Day

A viral thread on Reddit reveals what moms really want for Mother’s Day this Sunday. Here are a few takeaways.

One mom said, “I want to go to Target alone, get Starbucks, and live my best basic bi**h life for two hours.”

Another mother posted, “Just to feel like I’m appreciated. Maybe a simple, ‘Thank you for always doing this,’ or ‘Thank you for being there when this happened.'”

This mom said, “To not be bombarded with a million questions, the majority of which are, ‘Why?'”

What do you really want for Mother’s Day?