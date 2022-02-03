Money Opens Doors And Bridges!

A historic bridge in the Netherlands is being temporarily dismantled . . . so Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, can navigate his massive yacht through it. The Koningshaven Bridge in Rotterdam was originally built in 1927. It was decommissioned in 1994, and declared a national monument. It underwent a major restoration in 2017, after which the city said it would remain intact going forward. But that was before Jeff decided to build the largest sailing yacht in the world in a nearby city. The 417-foot-long super yacht is too tall to clear the bridge. It’s expected to be finished this summer. And when it’s ready to sail, Bezos and the company that’s building it will share the cost of dismantling the bridge so his massive ship can pass through. Then the bridge will be reassembled. There’s no word how much that’ll cost, but the price tag on the boat itself is said to be more than $500 million.