Mongolian Cowboy Blows ‘World’s Best’ Judge Faith Hill Away

CBS debuted a new talent show on Sunday night, “World’s Best” highlights acts from around the world and it was a Mongolian cowboy that blew the judges away. Mongolian native, Enkh-Erdene sang George Straight’s hit, Amarillo By Morning, which surprised everyone who heard him sing the song perfectly, including country singer Faith Hill. Erdene doesn’t speak English but has perfected the song, Erdene told a translator that he doesn’t know what the song is about nor does he understand the words but he impressed everyone enough to move onto the next round. World’s Best is hosted by James Corden and features judges, Drew Barrymore, RuPaul, and Faith Hill.   Did you check out World’s Best? Who was your favorite performance?

