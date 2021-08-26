Monica Lewinsky Is About To Tell All…Or Show All Again

Monica Lewinsky is one of the producers of the upcoming series “Impeachment: American Crime Story”. But that doesn’t mean she sugarcoated the way she was portrayed. Originally, the writer left out a scene where Monica flashed her thong to BILL CLINTON, because she didn’t want to “re-traumatize” Monica. But Monica made her put it back in. She says, quote, “I’m incredibly experienced in understanding how people see this story. So, ultimately, I felt two things: “One was that I shouldn’t get a pass because I’m a producer; and two, that it was unfair to the team and to the project because it would leave everybody vulnerable.” “Impeachment” debuts on September 7th on FX . . . starring Beanie Feldstein as Monica, Clive Owen as Bill, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, and Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp.