Monica Lewinsky to Speak About Me Too in Tampa

Monica Lewinsky, who became famous for her “relationship” with former President Bill Clinton while she was a White House intern, is coming to Tampa to give a speech.
Lewinsky will give the keynote address Monday at a women’s event hosted by a Tampa-area Jewish congregation.
Lewinsky is expected to speak about the “Me Too” and “Time’s Up” movements, as well as her anti-bullying advocacy work.

The topic of dignified behavior in the Oval Office came up yesterday when rapper Kanye West meet with President Trump and dropped a few f-bombs. Really?

