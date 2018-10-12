Monica Lewinsky to Speak in Tampa

Monica Lewinsky, who became famous for her “relationship” with former President Bill Clinton while she was a White House intern, is coming to Tampa to give a speech.
Lewinsky will give the keynote address Monday at a women’s event hosted by a Tampa-area Jewish congregation.
Lewinsky is expected to speak about the “Me Too” and “Time’s Up” movements, as well as her anti-bullying advocacy work.

