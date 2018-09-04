Monica Lewinsky abruptly exited a live-interview in Jerusalem after the reporter questioned her about former President Bill Clinton, Monday evening.

Israeli anchor Yonit Levi asked Lewinsky if she expected a personal apology from Bill Clinton for the 1998 scandal which arguably ended her career.

Although the infamous affair occurred decades ago, the recent ‘Me Too’ movement has shed light on the scandal.

Lewinsky who was at the Israeli conference to give a speech about cyber-bullying later explained her decision saying the question was “off limits” and showed a “blatant disregard for our agreement.”

However, the news company spoke out saying the question was “legitimate, worthy and respectful.”

The post Monica Lewinsky walks out mid-interview over Bill Clinton question appeared first on 850 WFTL.