While people have called for Beyonce to edit her song, Heated, due to an ableist lyric, Monica Lewinsky decided to jump in the mix too.

Monica has never liked a lyric that appeared on Beyonce’s song, Partition.

The lyric reads, he Monica Lewinsky’ed all on my gown.

Monica retweeted an article from Variety titled, Beyonce To Remove Renaissance Lyric After Outrage: Ableist, Offensive.

She captioned the retweet, uhmmm, while we’re at it… #Partition

(DailyMail)