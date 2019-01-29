Monica & Phoebe Are Back In Central Perk Thanks To Ellen!

Ellen DeGeneres helped Courteney Cox promote her Instagram page and pulled off a mini Friends reunion at the same time!

On the Ellen Show, DeGeneres re-created the Central Perk coffee shop from Friends complete with the couch. If only Gunther was serving some coffee!

Cox was set to take her photo for the Gram when DeGeneres said, “I wish Lisa Kudrow was here because that would be fun.” Then Kudrow appeared!!

Cox said, “You’re here! This is a shock.” The three ladies got comfy and chatted on the couch for a bit.

What TV cast would you like to see reunite? Would you want them to do one more show? I want a new Fraiser! Didn’t we hear about that possibly coming back?