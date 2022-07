What a traffic nightmare. Did you get caught in the major traffic jam on the turnpike yesterday? A truck carrying about 70 cows caught fire on the turnpike in St. Cloud just south of Orlando. (at mile marker 225, near the Canoe Creek Plaza) To prevent the cows from being trapped in the fire, the driver opened the doors to the trailer to let them get out. The turnpike was closed for hours while officials tried to catch all the cows. Fortunately, no people or cows were hurt.