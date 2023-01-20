More artists pay tribute to the late David Crosby

Mike Windle/Getty Images for IMF

More artists have taken to social media to pay tribute to Crosby, Stills & Nash singer David Crosby, who passed away Thursday at the age of 81.

Jefferson Airplane‘s Grace Slick revealed in a post that Crosby saved her life by helping her get clean: “25 years ago, David took me to rehab and saved my life – I wish I could have saved his this time. I will miss his humor, his intelligence, and his deep body of work.”

Hootie and the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker shared that Crosby actually sang on the band’s huge hit single “Hold My Hand,” writing, “We were recording Cracked Rearview and a friend said she knew David Crosby. Sure enough we were finishing the record and one day she walks in with him. He was so awesome to hang with. Then he sang on Hold My Hand and took it to a greater level. God rest his soul. Thank u man!”

Among the other tributes …

Ringo Starr – “God bless David Crosby and peace and love to all his family peace and love Ringo.”

James Taylor – “Missing you already, Croz. Love to Jan…”

Joan Baez – “David Crosby was among the monster group icons who continued a solo career with the kind of success reserved for great musicians. And he could sing the hell out of a harmony. He was also a friend to me. He was always, I repeat, always present for me, to defend my character and politics, and often included over the top (sometimes unwarranted) praise…He was funny, clever, and refreshing to be around…He will be missed by millions, including myself.”

E Street Band’s Nils Lofgren (who is also a member of Neil Young‘s band Crazy Horse) – “Dear Croz, Rest in Peace and Song, old friend. Much Love and Healing to Jan and Django, from Nils and Amy.”

Bruce Hornsby – “David Crosby was a friend for many years, always a warm and supportive fan with insightful comments about my work. So bright and so funny, he was always a joy to be around,” adding, “Adding, “A true musical original, his songs were unique and soulful with his interesting chord progressions and melodic content. I loved him and will truly miss him.”

Ellen DeGeneres – “David Crosby was a brilliant musician, extremely funny, and a friend. He brought so much to us. My love goes out to his wife, Jan, and his entire family.”

Rob Reiner – “So sad to hear the news about David Crosby. He was a friend. His contribution to American music will live on.”

Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes posted a huge tribute to Crosby, sharing in part, “David Crosby changed the landscape of music as a solo artist and as a member of the Byrds, CSN, and CSNY.” He continued, “I really loved the beautiful melodies, the three-part harmony, and the ethereal quality of this music, which somehow also had a heaviness to it. Not in the loud sense of the term but in the gravity and depth of the songs and the performances.” Finally he notes, “Thanks David, from millions of us, for your contribution to the world of music. It is a huge one.”

