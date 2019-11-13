More bricks in the road: Elton John adds 24 new dates to his farewell tour

Ben Gibson © HST Global Limited, courtesy of Rocket EntertainmentElton John continues to expand his massive Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

He's just announced 24 new North American dates, which together will complete the second year of the planned three-year trek.

The new concerts span from a March 28-29 stand in Toronto through a July 8 show in Kansas City, Missouri, and include an April 2-3 engagement in Montreal, and stops in cities like Hershey, Pennsylvania; Columbus, Ohio; Knoxville, Tennessee; and St. Paul, Minnesota, as well as in Chicago, Miami, New Orleans, Houston and St. Louis.

Elton's 2020 itinerary will include 43 concerts in all. The tour is set to wrap in 2021.

American Express card members can purchase tickets for the new dates starting Thursday, November 14, at 10 a.m. local time. The general public on-sale starts Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased via EltonJohn.com.

The VIP packages will be available starting Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. They include special merch, backstage tours and onstage photo ops with Elton's piano.

Here are the new dates:

3/28 -- Toronto, ON, Canada, Scotiabank Arena

3/29 -- Toronto, ON, Canada, Scotiabank Arena

4/2 -- Montreal, QC, Canada, Bell Centre

4/3 -- Montreal, QC, Canada, Bell Centre

4/20 -- Hershey, PA, GIANT Center

4/25 -- Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

5/22 -- Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

5/23 -- Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum

5/26 -- Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

5/28 -- Orlando, FL, Amway Center

5/30 -- Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena

6/6 -- Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena

6/9 -- Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

6/13 -- Fargo ND, Fargodome

6/15 -- St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

6/16 -- St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

6/19 -- Chicago, IL, United Center

6/20 -- Chicago, IL, United Center

6/24 -- New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

6/30 -- Houston, TX, Toyota Center

7/1 -- Houston, TX, Toyota Center

7/3 -- North Little Rock, AR, Simmons Bank Arena

7/7 -- St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

7/8 -- Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.