More details on William Shatner's blues album with Canned Heat, Ritchie Blackmore, Steve Cropper & more

As previously reported, William Shatner has applied his unique spoken-word stylings to an upcoming album of blues classics. He’s already released the first track — a collaboration the current lineup of Canned Heat on a new rendition of their 1970 hit “Let’s Work Together.” Now we’ve got the album’s full track listing, so we can see which blues classics 89-year-old Shatner is tackling, and with which guest artist.

The album features appearances by former Steely Dan and Doobie Brothers guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, as well as legendary Stax Records guitarist and producer Steve Cropper, former Elvis Presley guitarist James Burton, Ritchie Blackmore, Pat Travers, blues great Sonny Landreth, and noted British guitarist Albert Lee.

Shatner’s good pal, country superstar Brad Paisley, also plays on the record, which is called, simply, The Blues.

Among the classic songs the Star Trek icon has recorded: “Sweet Home Chicago,” “Born Under a Bad Sign,” “Smokestack Lightnin’,” “The Thrill Is Gone,” “Crossroads,” “I Can’t Quit You Baby,” and “I Put a Spell on You.”

The Blues, available now for pre-order, will be out on October 2, and an animated video for “I Put a Spell On You” will be released alongside it.

Here’s the track listing:

“Sweet Home Chicago” feat. Brad Paisley

“I Can’t Quit You Baby” feat. Kirk Fletcher

“Sunshine of Your Love” feat. Sonny Landreth

“The Thrill Is Gone” feat. Ritchie Blackmore

“Mannish Boy” feat. Ronnie Earl

“Born Under a Bad Sign” feat. Tyler Bryant

“I Put a Spell on You” feat. Pat Travers

“Crossroads” feat. James Burton

“Smokestack Lightnin’” feat. Jeff “Skunk” Baxter

“As the Years Go Passing By” feat. Arthur Adams

“Let’s Work Together” feat. Harvey Mandel & Canned Heat

“Route 66” feat. Steve Cropper

“In Hell I’ll Be in Good Company” feat. Albert Lee

“Secrets or Sins”

By Andrea Dresdale

