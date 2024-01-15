More Dusty Hill memorabilia going up for auction

courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Back in December, a three-day auction of items owned by the late ZZ Top legend Dusty Hill brought in over $3 million at Julien’s Auctions. Now, fans are getting another chance to get their hands on some of his personal memorabilia.

Julien’s just announced the online auction, The Collection Of Dusty Hill Of ZZ Top (Part II), is happening Wednesday, January 31, featuring vintage concert T-shirts, custom performance jackets, personalized sports jerseys, awards, backstage passes and more.

The auction will also feature several Hill bass guitars, including the last of his two Bolin Gretsch style Bo Diddley fur bass guitars, covered in full white New Zealand sheepskin, which is estimated to sell for between $10,000 and $15,000, and a 2012 stage-used Fender Custom Shop Dusty Hill Signature Precision bass, estimated to sell for between $10,000 and $12,000.

Other items up for auction include: a group of 104 custom guitar picks, 26 of which were custom designed by Hill; Dusty’s cream American Hat Co. maxi-felt wool hat; a custom black velvet cropped jacket with a geometric silver sparkle design; and a vintage concert poster from 1973, promoting a show with Lynyrd Skynyrd.

A complete list of items and more details on the auction can be found at juliensauctions.com.

