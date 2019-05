Ladies and Gentleman, Madonna is back!

First, there was her song Medellín featuring Maluma, and now Madonna has released a powerful new song called, “I Rise.”

The self-empowerment track features Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez and will be a track on her upcoming album Madame X which will be released June 14.

What do you think of “I Rise?” To me, she can do no wrong!