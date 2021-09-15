More Norm MacDonald Coming In Season 3 Of “The Orville”

Norm Macdonald died Tuesday at the age of 61 – but we haven’t seen the last of Norm just yet.

Macdonald will appear in the upcoming season of Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi comedy series The Orville – where he plays the blob-shaped engineer Lieutenant Yaphit.

Production for The Orville season 3 was completed in August.

MacFarlane was one of many comedians and celebrities who paid tribute to MacDonald on Tuesday, tweeting “there was nobody funnier than Norm MacDonald. You always hoped he would hang around after the work was done, just so you could hear his stories and get a laugh.”

What made Macdonald such a ‘comedian’s comedian’?