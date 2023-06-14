More Reasons To Love Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp has finally been paid his $1 million settlement from Amber Heard from last year’s defamation trial. And he already knows what he’s going to do with it. Johnny is splitting it up evenly between 5-charities. So each organization will receive $200,000. The donations will go to: Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society, and Amazonia Fund Alliance. He’s worked with Make-A-Film before, which grants film wishes to kids to create short film legacies with actors, writers, and directors. The Painted Turtle is a camp for kids with serious medical conditions, and Tetiaroa Society is a conservation non-profit in French Polynesia. They were started by Paul Newman and Marlon Brando, respectively. Then Red Feather and Amazonia are organizations that help indigenous communities in North and South America keep their culture and heritage intact. And this is why we love Johnny.