More robots are coming in 2020. A Michigan company will begin testing food delivery robots this month in Ann Arbor. The 5-feet-tall, 100-pound self-driving pods will deliver for a handful of restaurants to a test group of 300 people in the downtown area. Refraction AI hopes the “REV” can make deliveries for half the cost of human-based services. CBC News reports the company plans to focus on high-density urban areas. Should some jobs be protected from being sourced out to robots? Could a robot do your job better? What would you do if you were replaced?