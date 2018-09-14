By Friday morning, the category one storm has already left nearly 437,000 people of North and South Carolina without power, according to emergency officials.

Amid the arrival of the storm more than 1 million people had been ordered to evacuate before the streets became flooded but many opted to stay resulting in dozens reportedly trapped in the storm surge.

The National Weather Service said Florence pushed in a storm surge of 10 feet above normal levels.

Furthermore, the storm has forced more than 60 people to evacuate a hotel in Jacksonville, NC after part of the building’s roof collapsed.

Thus far more than 1,300 along the East Coast have been canceled through Friday.

The post More than 436,000 without power in North & South Carolina appeared first on 850 WFTL.