Mork & Mindy (1978-1982)

Mork, an alien from the planet Ork on a mission to Earth to study human behavior, travels to 1970s Boulder, Colo., where he meets up with Mindy, a young journalism graduate, after his egg-shaped spacecraft lands there. The bumbling alien is trying to get a handle on Earth culture, and his frequent dispatches back to his home planet give him the opportunity to sound off on human foibles. This spinoff of “Happy Days” features Robin Williams as Mork in an early starring role for the comic actor. As Mork would say, “Na-nu, na-nu!”

