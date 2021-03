Wouldn’t we all?? It’s been over 35 years since Prince‘s Oscar-winning film Purple Rain was first released in theaters. Now, close to five years after the music legend’s passing, one of the film’s central stars, Morris Day, tells ABC Audio that he’s ready to see the musical drama revived — but not necessarily on the screen.

“I don’t think I’ve heard that. Purple Rain the stage production. The theater production. I like that,” says Day, who starred as Prince’s rival Morris in the 1984 film.

