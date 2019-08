The two day Moscow Music Peace Festival was held at The Lenin Stadium in Moscow, Russia, August 12th & 13th, 1989. Western Acts who appeared included Motley Crue, Ozzy Osbourne, Bon Jovi, Skid Row and The Scorpions. This was the first time that an audience had been allowed to stand up and dance at a stadium rock concert in the Soviet Union. Previous to this, all concerts had to be seated.