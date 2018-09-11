Most Florida Nursing Homes Lack State-Required Generators

Almost one year after 14 elderly residents of a Broward County nursing home died following Hurricane Irma, most facilities still have acquired generators mandated by the state to keep fans and air condtioners blowing during a power outage during and after a storm.

The fatalities occurred after the power and air conditioning went out at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.

Twelve of the deaths were ruled homicides because a fully functioning hospital was open right across the street from the facility.

According to the Fort Myers News-Press, more than three-quarters of the nursing homes in Florida do not yet have a generator that meets the state requirement to keep temperatures at or below 81 degrees for 96 hours during a power outage after a storm.

