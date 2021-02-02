Most Popular Super Bowl Snacks

Part of the fun of watching the Super Bowl is eating all of the snacks! CBS Sports has taken the list of the most popular game day snacks per state and ranked them! At the top of the list is New Mexico and Washington’s love for pizza, while Connecticut and Massachusetts’ love for chicken wings comes in second. The site ranks Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, South Carolina, and Vermont’s preference for chili at third, Oklahoma’s pulled brisket at fourth, and Rhode Island’s snacking of cupcakes at fifth. You can check out the whole list at CBSSports.com and, of course, check out Super Bowl LV this Sunday on CBS. What’s your favorite thing to snack on during the Super Bowl?