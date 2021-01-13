Most Streamed Films Of 2020

2020 was a great year for Disney Plus! Nielsen has released a list of the 10 most-streamed movies of 2020 on the four main streaming services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+. The rankings are based on Nielsen’s data . . . and the numbers haven’t been confirmed by the individual services.

“Frozen 2”, Disney+ “Moana”, Disney+ “The Secret Life of Pets 2”, Netflix “Onward”, Disney+ “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”, Netflix “Hamilton”, Disney+ “Spenser Confidential”, Netflix The 2019 “Aladdin” remake, Disney+ “Toy Story 4”, Disney+ “Zootopia”, Disney+