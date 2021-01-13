Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

Most Streamed Films Of 2020

2020 was a great year for Disney Plus! Nielsen has released a list of the 10 most-streamed movies of 2020 on the four main streaming services:  Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+.  The rankings are based on Nielsen’s data . . . and the numbers haven’t been confirmed by the individual services.

  1. “Frozen 2”, Disney+
  2. “Moana”, Disney+
  3. “The Secret Life of Pets 2”, Netflix
  4. “Onward”, Disney+
  5. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”, Netflix
  6. “Hamilton”, Disney+
  7. “Spenser Confidential”, Netflix
  8. The 2019 “Aladdin” remake, Disney+
  9. “Toy Story 4”, Disney+
  10. “Zootopia”, Disney+