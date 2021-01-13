Most Streamed Films Of 2020

2020 was a great year for Disney Plus! Nielsen has released a list of the 10 most-streamed movies of 2020 on the four main streaming services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+. The rankings are based on Nielsen’s data . . . and the numbers haven’t been confirmed by the individual services.
- “Frozen 2”, Disney+
- “Moana”, Disney+
- “The Secret Life of Pets 2”, Netflix
- “Onward”, Disney+
- “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”, Netflix
- “Hamilton”, Disney+
- “Spenser Confidential”, Netflix
- The 2019 “Aladdin” remake, Disney+
- “Toy Story 4”, Disney+
- “Zootopia”, Disney+