Mother and Child Die in Wake of Hurricane Florence

Authorities in North Carolina are reporting that a mother and her infant child were the first of four fatalities due to hurricane Florence.

The first incident occurred in Wilmington, NC sometime just after the hurricane struck the region at 7:15 a.m Friday. According to the report, the mother and the infant died after a tree fell on their home near the coast. Rescue crews attempted to save the pair, however, they were unable to get to them in time. Authorities were, however, able to get to the woman’s husband who was also trapped in the home. He has since been transported to a hospital in critical condition.

A third fatality was reported in Pender County, North Carolina authorities there reported that they received a call that a woman was in cardiac distress but due to debris and downed trees blocking several road ways they were unable to get to the woman in time. The fourth death was reported in Lenoir County where a man died after plugging in a generator.

Florence hit North Carolina as a category 1 hurricane traveling at 95 mph. At 2 pm, the center of the storm was about 35 miles west-southwest of Wilmington, and about 35 miles east-northeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina traveling at five mph.

