Mother Arrested After Accidental Shooting of 3-Year-Old

Police in Fort Pierce have arrested a 24-year-old mother after one of her children accidentally shot another child while left alone.

The incident occurred on November 28th at a home on South 30th Street.

According to the report, Jalecia Dobson was watching her stepchild and her two other children when she decided to leave the children in the home alone while she ran to Publix.

While she was gone, the children played a game of hide-and-seek and that’s when one of the children found a gun in a drawer in Dobson’s bedroom.

The child then pulled out the gun and began showing it to the other children when it accidentally went off, striking the 3-year-old in the thigh.

The children then ran out of the house and down the street screaming, which caught that attention of one of Dobson’s neighbors. The neighbor then called the police and had the injured child airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital. The other children were then removed from the home and taken to the police department where the Department of Children and Families took them in.

When Dobson returned to the home, authorities say she told them that she was unsure where the children found the gun and would not allow authorities to search her property without a warrant.

Authorities then obtained a warrant and during the search, found 157 grams of marijuana, $1,200 in cash, a scale and a cash counter, as well as two other guns.

Dobson turned her self in Sunday and is now facing charges of child neglect with great harm, unlawful storage of firearms and culpable negligence.