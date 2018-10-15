Mother Dies While Trying to Save Children at Beach

Authorities in St. Petersburg are reporting that a mother has died at one of its beaches after getting caught in a riptide while trying to save her children.

The incident occurred Saturday at a beach that was not disclosed.

According to the report, 36-year-old Samar Aboukhdair was with her six children and two of her neighbor’s children when suddenly some of the children became trapped in a riptide. Witnesses say they heard the children screaming and were able to rescue two of them. Aboukhdair and an older child went into the water to rescue another child, however, they both became trapped in the strong current.

Fire rescue officials were able to pull the two remaining children and Aboukhdair from the water.

Aboukhdair and three of the children were taken to the hospital the three children were released, however, Aboukhdair passed away Sunday.

According to the report, the children’s father was out of the country at the time of the incident but officials said he was taking the next flight back.

