Mother Leads Police on Chase with Toddler in Car

Authorities have arrested a woman who reportedly initiated a police chase with a toddler in the car.

The incident occurred Thursday around 7:00 pm in Delray Beach.

According to the report, authorities say 23-year-old Elyshia Wilson was driving in the area of SW 12th Avenue and SW 2nd Street when she ran a stop sign.

Authorities attempted a traffic stop, however, Wilson refused to pull over. She instead continued driving at a high rate of speed despite having her 1-year-old son in the backseat.

Wilson led police on a chase to I-95 where Wilson eventually ran over stop sticks near Est Atlantic and SW 12th Avenue ending the chase.

At least one officer withdrew his gun and pointed at Wilson, who then began screaming uncontrollably with her hands outside of the window of the vehicle.

Authorities told her to get out of the car and on to the ground with her hands behind her back. Wilson complied.

Once Wilson was in handcuffs authorities discovered the toddler in the back of the vehicle buckled up in a child restraint.

Wilson told authorities that she ran from police because the vehicle she was driving was not registered and she did not want to get arrested.

During her court hearing Friday, Wilson was charged with child abuse, fleeing police, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and no motor vehicle registration.