Mother of 7-year-old shot in Pahokee arrested

The mother of a 7-year-old boy shot by another child as the two were playing with a loaded handgun has been arrested, police say.

Frandreka Lashanay Washington is now facing charges of child neglect and resisting an officer, PBCSO confirms.

The arrest comes days after her 7-year-old son was rushed to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the chest.

An investigation revealed that the boy’s 3-year-old sibling accidentally shot him while the two were playing with a loaded hungun at the family home, Wednesday evening.

The 7-year-old is stable but in critical condition.

Family members told CBS12 they “do not know how the children got their hands” on the weapon.

No other information is available at this time.

