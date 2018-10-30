Mother of baby who died in Hurricane Florence charged

The mother of a 1-year-old who was swept away during Hurricane Florence has been charged in the boy’s death.

Dazia Ideah Lee of Charlotte is charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving on a closed or unopened highway after the death of her son Kaiden Lee-Welch.

The 20-year-old told news outlets she wasn’t from the area and was unfamiliar with the roads.

According to police, the water from a flooded creek pushed her car off the road and left her stuck in a group of trees on the night of Sept. 16.

Lee told police she was able to get Kaiden Lee-Welch out of the car, but the water caused her to lose grip of her son.

Law enforcement teams searched for Kaiden that evening and again in the morning when the body was found.

