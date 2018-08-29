Mother of Parkland Victim Elected to Broward School Board

The mother of a student killed in February’s mass shooting in Parkland, Florida is now a member of the Broward county school board.

Lori Alhadeff won her election in the Broward School District in Tuesday’s primary.

Five of the nine seats on the Broward Public School board are up for general election on November 6th which could lead to a new majority in power.

Among the 15 candidates on the ballot were two parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ryan Petty, who each lost a child in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in February.

Alhadeff’s 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, was one of the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

As a school board member, Alhadeff is promising to focus on security, and to hold school administrators responsible for adopting safety measures.

In the wake of the shooting, school safety and the intervention-based program PROMISE have become critical issues in the race.

With Alhadeff’s victory, Broward School Superintendent Robert Runcie’s job may be in jeopardy.

She said after her victory that she was excited to honor her daughter and to be the voice of change.

Ryan Petty also lost a daughter in the shooting, but his bid for a school board seat fell short in District Eight, as incumbent Donna Korn won a majority, unofficially.

