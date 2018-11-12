Mother of Security Guard Killed by Police After Subduing Gunman Files Suit

The mother of 26-year-old Jemel Roberson has filed a lawsuit against a Chicago police officer as well as the Village of Midlothian after her son was shot and killed by an officer while trying to prevent a shooter from shooting inside the bar he was working at.

According to the report, Roberson was working security at Manny’s Blue Room Bar Sunday when a group of drunk patrons were ordered to leave the establishment around 4:00 am.

The patrons left the establishment but eventually came back and opened fire inside the Suburban area bar. Roberson quickly jumped into action returning fire and apprehending one of the suspects. Roberson reportedly placed his knee in the gunman’s back and point a gun at him to stay still.

At the same time, officers responding to the 911 call walked into the bar and immediately opened fire on Roberson.

A witness at the scene told reporters that the officers “saw a black man with a gun, and basically killed him.”

In the lawsuit, Roberson’s mother called the shooting unprovoked, unjustified and “excessive and unreasonable.” She is asking for damages in excess of $1 million.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has opened a criminal investigation into the bar shooting.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Roberson.

On the page it says Roberson was a musician who often played at several Chicago-area churches in his spare-time but he had dreams of one day becoming a police officer.