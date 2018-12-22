Mother who lost her job receives a special gift from Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office gave one local mother a Christmas present she will never forget.

Earlier this year PBCSO Detective Erik Smith delivered Darcie Coburn, a mother of a 5-year-old, a daughter graduating high school and a teenager who needs chemotherapy in Miami once a month, an eviction notice “I just remember her,” he said. “She just — she opened the door. The place was immaculate. Sorry, I’m getting really emotional. The thing that killed me was that she had the ashes of her mom, her dad, and her brother.”

Before the eviction notice, Coburn had lost her job and her car as well “It’s been a tough pill to swallow.” she said.

When it looked like all was lost, having no money and no roof over her family’s head, with no one to call for help, Coburn felt hopeless.

No phone call was needed though, Smith had seen with his own eyes what needed to be done.

On Friday, PBCSO handed keys to a new car along with a check of $5000 that the deputies were able to raise.

“This is beyond a miracle,” Coburn said.