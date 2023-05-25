Motivational Quotes Tina Turner Said Over The Years

Throughout her incredible life, Tina Turner always had wise things to say.

Some of her greatest quotes included, “I believe that if you’ll just stand up and go, life will open up for you.”

She also said, “I’m not wise, but the beginning of wisdom is there; it’s like relaxing into—and an acceptance of—things.”

Another famous quote by Tina was, “I didn’t have anybody, really, no foundation in life, so I had to make my own way. Always, from the start. I had to go out in the world and become strong, to discover my mission in life.”

Another profound Tina quote was, “Physical strength in a woman—that’s what I am.”

What is your favorite memory about Tina Turner?