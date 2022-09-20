Mötley Crüe & Def Leppard earn biggest tour of their careers with Stadium Tour

Courtesy of Live Nation

It seems safe to call Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard‘s Stadium Tour a success.

The outing, which also featured Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts on the bill, took in a total of $173.5 million from 1.3 million tickets sold, according to Billboard.

Since Billboard began tracking tour data in the late ’80s, neither Mötley Crüe nor Def Leppard had grossed as much money or had sold as many tickets on any other previous tour.

Both bands’ previous peaks as solo headliners averaged between 10,000-11,000 tickets sold and never more than $1 million earned per show. The Stadium Tour, meanwhile, averaged 37,520 tickets sold and $4.96 million earned each night.

For Mötley Crüe, the tour marked their return to the live stage after playing their “final” show on New Year’s Eve 2015. The concert was preceded by a “cessation of touring” contract, which was meant to legally prevent the “Dr. Feelgood” rockers from touring together again. Upon announcing their return, the Crüe declared that they’d voided the contract.

Adding to the buildup was the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed the Stadium Tour from its initially scheduled 2020 launch to 2022.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.