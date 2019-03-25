Motorcyclist Attempting to out run Police Dies in Crash

Authorities in Sebastian, Florida are reporting that a motorcyclist has died in a crash after speeding away from two officers.

The incident occurred over the weekend at in the 1600 block of U.S. 1.

The Sebastian Police Department reported that, an officer spotted 45-year-old Timothy Left speeding on a motorcycle around 2:00 am. The officer, however, was unable to catch Left due to his speed.

Another officer then spotted Left speeding in the area of Laconia St. and Tulip Dr. That officer also was unable to catch Left.

At some point Left lost control of his motorcycle and crashed near Barber St. and Nebraska Cir. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials reported that left was operating the motorcycle with a suspended license and without a motorcycle endorsement.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Man Sprays Axe Body Spray in Mouth to Cover up the Smell of Alcohol on his Breath Man Found Shot to Death in West Palm Beach Father of Sandy Hook Victim Takes his Own Life Man Calls the Police After Paying for Sex and getting Scammed 3 Teens Arrested After Allegedly Setting Teen with Autism on Fire Local Man Dies After being Electrocuted While Attempting to get a Pigeon off of a Power Line
Comments