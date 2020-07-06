Motörhead & Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee reveals he had COVID-19

David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns

Longtime Motörhead and current Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee has revealed that he was diagnosed with, and has since recovered from, COVID-19.

“I did get Corona and was sick for about 1 month,” Dee writes in an Instagram post. “I am now fully recovered since mid April.”

Dee shared the news after Dokken frontman Don Dokken said in an interview with Songfacts.com that the drummer contracted COVID-19 in Australia, and lost 35 pounds amid his battle with the virus.

“Unfortunately my good friend Don got some info wrong,” Dee writes. “I did not get Corona in Australia, the virus was contracted in Sweden. I did not [lose] 35 pounds, I lost 15 pounds.”

“But as I just mentioned, I am now fully recovered and have [registered] antibodies so that feels great,” he adds. “I can’t wait for things to go back to normal so we can hit the road again. Thank you guys for caring and my heart goes out to each and everyone affected by the current situation our world is in.”

Dee played in Motörhead from 1992 until frontman Lemmy died in 2015. He then joined Scorpions in 2016.

By Josh Johnson

