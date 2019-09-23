Motown Founder Berry Gordy Jr. Announces Retirement

After 60 years, Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jr is retiring. Gordy made the announcement while he attended a Hitsville Honors ceremony in Detroit over the weekend. During his acceptance speech for the Motown Legacy Award, Gordy spoke about starting Motown in 1959 with a loan of $800 from his family’s trust and how after years of talking about it, he’s ready to retire. “As I stand here I’m back where I started. I have come full circle, so it is only appropriate that…I should announce my retirement,” Gordy told the audience. Gordy sold Motown in 1988, however, he was still involved with the business and creativity of the label and was active in Motown: The Musical in 2013. He also managed the Jobete publishing catalog. What is your favorite Motown moment?