Motown has opened the vault to celebrate their 60th anniversary. On Friday, the label released 60 songs from some of their classic artists. These recordings haven’t been heard by the public until now. Selections from Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross and the Supremes and others are available for streaming and download. Motown’s 60th anniversary is being celebrated this weekend with festivities in Detroit. Have you heard any of the tracks yet? Will you be downloading any?