Mountain Dew Has “Game of Thrones” Swag

Mountain Dew has gotten in on the “Game of Thrones” hype and released a Game of Thrones color-changing soda can.

When the can is warm it’s all white, but when you put it in the fridge and it starts to get cold, Arya’s kill list is revealed along with her remaining would-be victims.

To cop the commemorative cans you must go to social media and tell Mountain Dew what you would do for the throne.

Oh, make sure to use the hashtags #ACanHasNoName #ForTheThrone and #MTNDEWSweepstakes.

In your opinion what has been the best “Game of Thrones” swag so far? How much “Game of Thrones” memorabilia have you or someone you know purchased?