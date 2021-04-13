Move It On Over, Hank: George Thorogood to make Grand Ole Opry debut later this month

Credit: David Dobson

George Thorogood will bring a little rock ‘n’ roll and blues to the Grand Ole Opry when he makes his debut appearance on Nashville’s famous country-music showcase on Saturday, April 24.

Tickets for Thorogood’s performance already are sold out, but the show will also be viewable on the Circle network, Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates, while a companion livestream will be hosted by Circle’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The concert also will air on satellite radio.

“I’m incredibly humbled by the honor and excited to connect with this audience,” says Thorogood. “I’ll be stepping onto the Grand Ole Opry stage with my guitar to share some great American music.”

Adds Opry executive producer Dan Rogers, “Of course the Opry showcases the best in country music to fans around the world each week, but we also appreciate opportunities to welcome guests from other genres and walks of life, including Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Academy Award-winning actors and directors, and even a U.S. President. George Thorogood is an Opry fan himself, and we’re all in for a great show.”

Thorogood also notes, “When I was growing up, I’d hear Johnny Cash and Marty Robbins on the radio alongside Ray Charles and Bo Diddley. Music didn’t need to be labeled ‘country’ or ‘rock’. If it was good music, you enjoyed it. I loved it all.”

One of George’s popular early recordings with his longtime backing band The Destroyers was a 1978 cover of Hank Williams‘ country classic “Move It On Over,” while he originally wrote his own 1985 hit “I Drink Alone” for George Jones.

Thorogood and the Destroyers are scheduled to return to the road with a May 10 performance in Saskatoon, Canada.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.