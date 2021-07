Foodies are going to want to check out the new ‘dessert-board’ trend circulating on TikTok.

The video shows people how to make an ‘ice cream board’ using everything from chocolate chip cookies to mini marshmallows to ice cream sprinkles to wafer cones.

It’s awesome! Check out how to make it here!

It also shows how to use a deep-sided baking tray filled with ice to keep the ice cream cold.

What are your favorite ice-cream toppings?

What other ‘boards’ would you like to make?

(Delish)