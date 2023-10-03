Beth

By Beth |

Move Over Pumpkin…

Analysts say new flavors are fueling the market for seasonal products.
New research claims that apple and caramel flavors are challenging pumpkin’s dominance this year.
Sales of pumpkin-flavored products reached $802.5 million for the year ending in July, up 42% from the same period in 2019.
It’s new apple and caramel entries that top the list of new products in a new nationwide consumer test by System1 Group though.
Data shows that classic apple and caramel flavors are making a comeback because they’re a change from the parade of pumpkin entries over the past several years.
Are you pumpkin-spiced-out? Do you prefer apple to pumpkin in the fall?