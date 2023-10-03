Analysts say new flavors are fueling the market for seasonal products.
New research claims that apple and caramel flavors are challenging pumpkin’s dominance this year.
Sales of pumpkin-flavored products reached $802.5 million for the year ending in July, up 42% from the same period in 2019.
It’s new apple and caramel entries that top the list of new products in a new nationwide consumer test by System1 Group though.
Data shows that classic apple and caramel flavors are making a comeback because they’re a change from the parade of pumpkin entries over the past several years.
Are you pumpkin-spiced-out? Do you prefer apple to pumpkin in the fall?
Beth
By Beth |
Move Over Pumpkin…
