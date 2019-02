We LOVE this little kid! There’s an 8-year-old from Palm Beach Gardens …his name is Tommy Morrissey and he was born with one arm, but has worked hard to become one of the best young golfers in the game. And he hit an inside-the-park home run in a baseball game this week. He’s the only child with a missing limb ever to qualify for the U.S. Kids World Championships. And he’s done it 3-times. Here’s part of an interview he and his dad did together last year.